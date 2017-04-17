Buy Infosys, says Gaurang Shah

Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services told CNBC-TV18, "We remain positive on the Indian IT sector and tomorrow we will have the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) numbers unfold, it will be post markets and whatever we have seen of Infosys, we are positive but not from a short-term to medium-term point of view. That is point number one. Point number two is for long-term - and the long-term time horizon is at least more than one and a half year kind of a timeframe - we are positive. So if you want to buy Infosys from a long-term, you can definitely do that."

"One can break his/her investments into Infosys, Tata Motors and Axis Bank and that would possibly be a good diversified investment from a long-term point of view," he said.