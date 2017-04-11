App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 11, 2017 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Info Edge India; target of Rs 1000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Info Edge India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated April 07, 2017.

Buy Info Edge India; target of Rs 1000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Info Edge India

Zomato reported revenue growth of 80% YoY to USD49m in FY17, contributed by ad sales (USD38m; 78% of total) and the newly launched food ordering service (USD9m; +8x YoY). 44% of incremental revenue was driven by food ordering. Exit revenue in March 2017 was USD5m, implying annualized revenue rate of USD60m.

Outlook

Amid growth pressure on standalone operations, robust execution in Zomato will help provide a base for the stock, and continued scale may make a case for capital raise at higher valuation. We have a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of INR 1,000 (20% upside).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Info Edge India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

