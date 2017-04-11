Buy Info Edge India; target of Rs 1000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Info Edge India

Zomato reported revenue growth of 80% YoY to USD49m in FY17, contributed by ad sales (USD38m; 78% of total) and the newly launched food ordering service (USD9m; +8x YoY). 44% of incremental revenue was driven by food ordering. Exit revenue in March 2017 was USD5m, implying annualized revenue rate of USD60m.

Outlook

Amid growth pressure on standalone operations, robust execution in Zomato will help provide a base for the stock, and continued scale may make a case for capital raise at higher valuation. We have a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of INR 1,000 (20% upside).

