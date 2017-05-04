Buy Infibeam Incorporation; target of Rs 1461: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Infibeam Incorporation

We met Infibeam’s CFO to understand the prospects of expansion to the overseas market as far as its distributed marketplace – BuildaBazaar.com is concerned. We also discussed the strategy that the company would adopt to counter its rivals in domestic and foreign market and how it is the only e-commerce company in India to generate profits while other players are suffering from deepening losses.

Outlook

As of Q3 FY17, Infibeam’s revenue per merchant stands at INR 6,081 ($89.8) viz-a-viz Shopify’s Revenue Per Merchant of $149.3. We believe that Infibeam’s (i) aggressive stance on geographic expansion to developed markets, (ii) several potential streams of revenues such as Logistics, Data Centers and Payment solutions (acquisition of CC Avenues in Q3 FY17) gives the company grand potential to fill the Revenue Per Merchant gap between Infibeam & Shopify. We maintain a “BUY” rating on the stock and arrive at a target price of INR 1,461 based on SOTP valuation methodology.

