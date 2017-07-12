App
Jul 12, 2017 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1734: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1734 in its research report dated July 11, 2017.

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1734: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank (IIB) delivered qualitatively strong Q1FY18 performance with core operating profit moving up >33% YoY. Key positives: a) CASA: Savings growth accelerated (up >65% YoY), a reflection of evolving franchise; b) this benefitted funding cost, but IIB kept NIMs steady (at 4%) in a bid to move up the quality curve (risk weight grew 1% QoQ, while loan grew 3% QoQ); c) in line with Phase-4 target, benefits of efficiency have started to play out as cost efforts are translating; d) despite provision reversal benefits available (INR1.2bn), the bank chose to make floating provisions (INR700mn) and accelerated specific provisions, thus coverage rose to 60%; e) fee income showed mixed trend, with some seasonality in processing fees. IIB looks structurally poised to achieve its Phase-4 targets and repeat its success of earlier phases. Given strong track record, superior RoA and well-capitalised position, execution risks are minimal. Maintain ‘BUY’.


Outlook


We would argue that this mix is about as supportive as it gets for valuations and would lead IIB to the highest end of Indian private bank valuations – thus we raise our target multiple to 3.8x FY19E P/BV (earlier 3.3x), leading to TP of INR1,734 (earlier INR1,560). Maintain ‘BUY/SP’.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

