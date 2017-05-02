App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 02, 2017 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indusind Bank; target of Rs 1630: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Indusind Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1630 in its research report dated April 27, 2017.

Buy Indusind Bank; target of Rs 1630: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Indusind Bank

Indusind Bank (IIB’s) Q4FY17 PAT (adjusted for one-offs) of Rs 8.3 bn (up 34% YoY) was broadly in line with our expectations on the back of higher other income. Provisions included one-off provision of Rs 1.2 bn as per RBI’s directives against a standard account in cement sector. Q4FY17 was strong operationally loans up 28%, deposits up 36%, NIM stable at 4% and terminal CASA(%)at 37%.


Outlook

IIB is one of few banks reporting robust growth when industry growth is down to single digit. We roll forward our estimates to FY19, valuing IIB at 3.7x FY19 P/ABV to arrive at TP of Rs 1,630 (15% upside from CMP).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
tags #Axis Direct #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations

