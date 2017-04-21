Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1570: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's report on IndusInd Bank

Profit continued to increase at a healthy 21% YoY to Rs 752 crore. However, this traction is lower than the previous trajectory. This was largely due to the Rs 122 crore extra provision made. Excluding extra one-off provision, PAT growth would have been higher.

Outlook

We revise our TP higher to Rs 1570 (valuing at 3.5x FY17E ABV). We maintain BUY recommendation. The bank initiated planning cycle four for FY18-20 with a focus on retail, MFI, doubling the assets book and reaching CASA ratio of 40%.

