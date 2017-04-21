App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 21, 2017 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1550: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated April 20, 2017.

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1550: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' report on IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank’s (IIB 4Q results were a mixed bag. Core performance was healthy, led by continued business momentum (+28% loans growth), SA growth of 56%, strong fee growth (29%), superior NIM (4%) and an opex growth of 27% (despite adding 200 branches in FY17).

Outlook

We maintain our positive stance on IIB, given continued business momentum, an improving CASA proportion, superior NIM, upward fee trajectory and stable asset quality performance. Maintain a BUY with a revised TP of Rs 1,550 (3.5x Mar-19 ABV of Rs 443).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

