Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1550: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' report on IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank’s (IIB 4Q results were a mixed bag. Core performance was healthy, led by continued business momentum (+28% loans growth), SA growth of 56%, strong fee growth (29%), superior NIM (4%) and an opex growth of 27% (despite adding 200 branches in FY17).

Outlook

We maintain our positive stance on IIB, given continued business momentum, an improving CASA proportion, superior NIM, upward fee trajectory and stable asset quality performance. Maintain a BUY with a revised TP of Rs 1,550 (3.5x Mar-19 ABV of Rs 443).

