you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 23, 2017 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 1340: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1340 in its research report dated August 17, 2017.

Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 1340: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Indraprastha Gas


Q1FY18 PAT at Rs 1.6 bn (vs. estimate of Rs 1.5 bn) on strong volume growth (13% YoY) and higher EBITDA margin (Rs 6.2/scm). Volume growth in Q1FY8 is admirable, given volume in Q1FY17 was propped by opening of 94 CNG stations. Margin was supported by price hike taken in May ’17 to pass on higher opex. CUGL/MNGL# contributed EPS of Rs 1.3 to IGL in Q1. IGL announced share split of 1:5.


Outlook


Hike estimates; maintain BUY: We raise FY19E EPS by 7% as we increase our volume growth assumption to 10% (8% earlier). Implementation of measures to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR (ban on FO/ pet coke; conversion of radio taxis to CNG etc.) will support volume. We also raise target P/E to 22x (20x earlier, on consol EPS) to factor in (a) authorization for Gurugram, (b) possibility of IGL securing additional CGD licenses. Revised TP at Rs 1,340 (Rs 1,150 earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Indraprastha Gas #Recommendations

