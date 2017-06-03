Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 1230: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Indraprastha Gas

IGL reported strong Q4 results, led by volume growth (+17% YoY). EBITDA was at Rs 2.1bn (+19%). Higher other income and no interest cost (co is debt-free, with strong FCF), boosted APAT to Rs 1.4bn (+37%).

Outlook

Given the govt’s focus on green energy, we are convinced of a huge opportunity for IGL in the CGD space. A strong B/S and domain expertise are IGL’s key strengths. Our SOTP target is Rs 1,230/sh (22x FY19E standalone core EPS + 20x CUGL/MNGL EPS share to IGL + Rs 86/sh for 1x Mar-18E cash). Maintain BUY.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.