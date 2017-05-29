Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 1213: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Indraprastha Gas

Indraprastha Gas’ (IGL) Q4FY17 PAT at INR 1,341mn (up 23% YoY, down 7% QoQ) came 5% below estimate, primarily due to 13% EBITDA margin miss. Volumes at 4.6mmscmd (up 4% QoQ, 16% YoY) came in line (CNG grew 3% QoQ, PNG 6% QoQ). EBITDA margin came at INR 5.1/scm (down 16% QoQ, up 4% YoY) versus our INR 5.9/scm estimate.

Outlook

We estimate FY17‐19 EPS/FCF CAGR of 12%/23% with robust RoEs >20%. Stock trades at 18x FY19E PER. Our TP is based on DCF (NCR operations) in addition to 12x FY19E PER for associates. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.

