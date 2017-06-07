App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 07, 2017 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 1150: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1150 in its research report dated June 06, 2017.

Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 1150: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Indraprastha Gas


IGL’s Q4FY17PAT at Rs 1.3bn was marginally lower than our estimate, as higher volume growth at 17% YoY (our est. 15%) was offset by decline in EBITDA margin. While gross margin was stable at Rs 10.3/scm, higher opex due to increase in (a) lease charge, (b) minimum wages, and (c) repairs led to Rs 0.9/scm decline in EBITDA margin.


Outlook


Recent Supreme Court (SC) directive banning furnace oil/ pet coke in Delhi-NCR will boost PNG volumes. CNG volumes will benefit from (a) Delhi govt’s clean fuel drive, (b) new1,400 CNG buses. Margin is likely to remain stable due to allocation of cheap domestic gas and weak spot-LNG prices.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Indraprashta Gas #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.