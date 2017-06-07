Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 1150: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Indraprastha Gas

IGL’s Q4FY17PAT at Rs 1.3bn was marginally lower than our estimate, as higher volume growth at 17% YoY (our est. 15%) was offset by decline in EBITDA margin. While gross margin was stable at Rs 10.3/scm, higher opex due to increase in (a) lease charge, (b) minimum wages, and (c) repairs led to Rs 0.9/scm decline in EBITDA margin.

Outlook

Recent Supreme Court (SC) directive banning furnace oil/ pet coke in Delhi-NCR will boost PNG volumes. CNG volumes will benefit from (a) Delhi govt’s clean fuel drive, (b) new1,400 CNG buses. Margin is likely to remain stable due to allocation of cheap domestic gas and weak spot-LNG prices.

