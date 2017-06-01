App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 01, 2017 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 1140: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1140 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 1140: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Indraprastha Gas


IGL reported gross margins at Rs 10.4/scm in line with our estimates during Q4FY17. However, EBITDA margins contracted and came in at 21.2% in Q4FY17 vs. 26.1% in Q4FY16 due to increase in minimum wages by Delhi government. We expect margins to remain stable, going ahead, as the company will pass on any such hikes in the costs to customers.


Outlook


Also, commencement of operations in new city gas distribution (CGD) area, Rewari and investment in Central UP Gas (CUGL), which is engaged in CGD in Kanpur, Bareilly, Unnao and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh present a growth opportunity. We value standalone IGL at 22x EPS of Rs 45.5/share and investment in CUGL and MNGL at Rs 139/share to arrive at a target price of Rs 1140.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Indraprastha Gas #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.