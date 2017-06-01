Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 1140: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Indraprastha Gas

IGL reported gross margins at Rs 10.4/scm in line with our estimates during Q4FY17. However, EBITDA margins contracted and came in at 21.2% in Q4FY17 vs. 26.1% in Q4FY16 due to increase in minimum wages by Delhi government. We expect margins to remain stable, going ahead, as the company will pass on any such hikes in the costs to customers.

Outlook

Also, commencement of operations in new city gas distribution (CGD) area, Rewari and investment in Central UP Gas (CUGL), which is engaged in CGD in Kanpur, Bareilly, Unnao and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh present a growth opportunity. We value standalone IGL at 22x EPS of Rs 45.5/share and investment in CUGL and MNGL at Rs 139/share to arrive at a target price of Rs 1140.

