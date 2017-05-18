App
May 18, 2017 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indo Count Industries; target of Rs 229: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indo Count Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 229 in its research report dated May 16, 2017.

Buy Indo Count Industries; target of Rs 229: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indo Count Industries


ICNT reported revenue of INR 5,129m (est. of INR 5,460m) in 4QFY17, marking flattish YoY growth. EBITDA declined 26% from INR 1,224m in 4QFY16 to INR 901m (est. of INR 1,174m) in 4QFY17.


Outlook


With a foray into products like fashion, institutional linens and utility bedding, and launch of Indo Count Retail Ventures under the brand Boutique Living in India market (Oct-16), we expect 10% revenue CAGR and 16% PAT CAGR over FY17-19E. Maintain Buy with TP of INR 229 (13x FY19E EPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Indo Count Industries #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

