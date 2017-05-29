Buy Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 484: Edelweiss
Edelweiss is bullish on Indian Oil Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 484 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.
Edelweiss' research report on Indian Oil Corporation
Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) reported robust operational performance with GRM at USD9.0/bbl, 32% ahead of estimate, and throughput at 17.1MMT, 5% ahead. Core GRM (excluding inventory gains) at USD6.9/bbl improved 36% QoQ on successful ramp up of the highly profitable Paradip refinery (80% utilisation in Q4FY17 versus 64% in Q3FY17).
Outlook
GRM will structurally enhance as the Paradip refinery (core GRM of USD12/bbl) has been fully commissioned. IOCL’s INR1.8tn capex balanced across verticals over 7 years will further drive long-term earnings. Capex will be funded via internal accruals (INR 300bn p.a. operating cash flow). We estimate 12% EPS CAGR over FY17-19 with attractive valuations of 8x FY19E PER. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.
