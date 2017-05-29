App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 29, 2017 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 484: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Indian Oil Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 484 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Buy Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 484: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Indian Oil Corporation


Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) reported robust operational performance with GRM at USD9.0/bbl, 32% ahead of estimate, and throughput at 17.1MMT, 5% ahead. Core GRM (excluding inventory gains) at USD6.9/bbl improved 36% QoQ on successful ramp up of the highly profitable Paradip refinery (80% utilisation in Q4FY17 versus 64% in Q3FY17).


Outlook


GRM will structurally enhance as the Paradip refinery (core GRM of USD12/bbl) has been fully commissioned. IOCL’s INR1.8tn capex balanced across verticals over 7 years will further drive long-term earnings. Capex will be funded via internal accruals (INR 300bn p.a. operating cash flow). We estimate 12% EPS CAGR over FY17-19 with attractive valuations of 8x FY19E PER. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Indian Oil Corporation #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.