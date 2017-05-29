Buy Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 484: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Indian Oil Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) reported robust operational performance with GRM at USD9.0/bbl, 32% ahead of estimate, and throughput at 17.1MMT, 5% ahead. Core GRM (excluding inventory gains) at USD6.9/bbl improved 36% QoQ on successful ramp up of the highly profitable Paradip refinery (80% utilisation in Q4FY17 versus 64% in Q3FY17).

Outlook

GRM will structurally enhance as the Paradip refinery (core GRM of USD12/bbl) has been fully commissioned. IOCL’s INR1.8tn capex balanced across verticals over 7 years will further drive long-term earnings. Capex will be funded via internal accruals (INR 300bn p.a. operating cash flow). We estimate 12% EPS CAGR over FY17-19 with attractive valuations of 8x FY19E PER. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.