Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 145: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Hotels

For FY17, demand growth (6.2% YoY) has outpaced supply growth (3.1% YoY). Further, the overall occupancy improved 3.0% YoY to 64.0% while the average room rate (ARR) improved 1.7% YoY. All major cities have witnessed an increase in supply in the range of 1-5%.

Outlook

The stock is trading at an adjusted EV/room of Rs 1.9 crore/room (below industry average of Rs 3.0-3.5 crore/room). Given this, we remain positive on the company and maintain BUY rating with a target price of Rs 145/share (i.e. valuing at EV/room of Rs 2.2 crore/room).

