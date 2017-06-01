App
Jun 01, 2017 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 145: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Indian Hotels has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 145: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Hotels


For FY17, demand growth (6.2% YoY) has outpaced supply growth (3.1% YoY). Further, the overall occupancy improved 3.0% YoY to 64.0% while the average room rate (ARR) improved 1.7% YoY. All major cities have witnessed an increase in supply in the range of 1-5%.


Outlook


The stock is trading at an adjusted EV/room of Rs 1.9 crore/room (below industry average of Rs 3.0-3.5 crore/room). Given this, we remain positive on the company and maintain BUY rating with a target price of Rs 145/share (i.e. valuing at EV/room of Rs 2.2 crore/room).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

