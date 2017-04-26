App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 26, 2017 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 360: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indian Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated April 25, 2017.

Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 360: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Indian Bank

Indian Bank (INBK) reported PAT of INR 3.2b (50% beat) v/s INR 845m in 4QFY16 (subdued due to the RBI's AQR), led by strong NII of INR 13.85b (+22% YoY) and controlled opex (8% YoY, 9% QoQ). Provisioning was 24% higher than estimate at INR 8.07b due to high MTM provisions during the quarter (INR 1.63b).

Outlook

Improvement in loan growth is expected to drive operating leverage in the ensuing years. We expect RoAs/RoE to be the best among PSBs at 0.7%/11.1% (FY19E). Maintain Buy with a target price of INR 360 (1x FY19E BV) based on RI model.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Indian Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

