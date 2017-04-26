App
Apr 26, 2017 04:28 PM IST
Apr 26, 2017 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance; target of Rs 1227: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indiabulls Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1227 in its research report dated April 24, 2017.

Motilal Oswal's report on Indiabulls Housing Finance

Indiabulls Housing Finance's (IHFL) PAT grew 24% YoY to INR 8.4b (1% below our estimate) in a quarter that was characterized by strong disbursement growth (+44% YoY), stable spreads and cost-to-income ratio. The tax rate, however, was lower at 14%, the impact of which was offset by increased additions to floating provisions buffer. AUM growth of 33% YoY (+12% QoQ) was the highest in 19 quarters.

Outlook

Asset quality trend is likely to remain stable. We expect RoE to cross 30% by FY20. We largely maintain our EPS estimates. We use RI model with Rf of 7%, CoE of 15% and terminal growth rate of 5%. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR 1,227 (3.8x FY19E P/B).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

