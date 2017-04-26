App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 26, 2017 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance; target of Rs 1150: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Indiabulls Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1150 in its research report dated April 24, 2017.

Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance; target of Rs 1150: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' report on Indiabulls Housing Finance

Growth momentum sustained with disbursements jumping >40% YoY led by home loan (45% of disbursements) and commercial (INR 61bn, including INR 30bn of syndication loans) segments leading to AUM spurt of >30% YoY. Repayment trend in home loans was significantly lower at sub-10% (annualized).

Outlook

Stringent risk mitigants to manage NPLs and tight cost control will help deliver consistent 20-22% earnings CAGR over FY17-19E. The stock trades at 2.9x FY19E P/ABV. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with TP of INR 1,150 (3.3x FY19E P/ABV).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

