Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance; target of Rs 1150: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' report on Indiabulls Housing Finance

Growth momentum sustained with disbursements jumping >40% YoY led by home loan (45% of disbursements) and commercial (INR 61bn, including INR 30bn of syndication loans) segments leading to AUM spurt of >30% YoY. Repayment trend in home loans was significantly lower at sub-10% (annualized).

Outlook

Stringent risk mitigants to manage NPLs and tight cost control will help deliver consistent 20-22% earnings CAGR over FY17-19E. The stock trades at 2.9x FY19E P/ABV. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with TP of INR 1,150 (3.3x FY19E P/ABV).

