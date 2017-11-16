App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 16, 2017 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy India Grid Trust; target of Rs 105: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on India Grid Trust has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 105 in its research report dated November 08, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Axis Direct's research report on India Grid Trust

We Initiate coverage on India Grid Trust (IndiGrid), India’s first power transmission sector InvIT, with BUY rating, as it offers potential returns of 15% CAGR over FY18-20.

Outlook

IndiGrid has Right Of First Offer (ROFO) to acquire other assets from the sponsor. ROFO assets has potential EBITDA of ~Rs 20 bn as against current EBITDA of ~Rs 6 bn (inclusive of recent M&A). IndiGrid is also looking at potential acquisition of third party transmission assets.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #India Grid Trust #Recommendations

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.