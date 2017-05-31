Buy India Cements; target of Rs 220: KR Choksey
KR Choksey is bullish on India Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.
KR Choksey's research report on India Cements
Total Sales stood at INR 15243 mn which was up by 16.1% y-o-y and 6.4% q-o-q. Volume growth stood at 1.75% y-o-y reaching 2.9 MT as against 2.85 MT last year (amalgamated basis). Lower volume growth was primarily on account of cash crunch due to demonetization, restrictions on sand availability and political issues in Tamil Nadu.
Outlook
On account of lower capex, healthy volume growth outlook, financial de-leveraging and sustainable margins; we value India Cements Ltd at an EV/EBITDA of 8x and EV/ton of $90 on FY19E arriving at a target price of INR 220/share. Maintain BUY.
