May 31, 2017 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy India Cements; target of Rs 220: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on India Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Buy India Cements; target of Rs 220: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on India Cements


Total Sales stood at INR 15243 mn which was up by 16.1% y-o-y and 6.4% q-o-q. Volume growth stood at 1.75% y-o-y reaching 2.9 MT as against 2.85 MT last year (amalgamated basis). Lower volume growth was primarily on account of cash crunch due to demonetization, restrictions on sand availability and political issues in Tamil Nadu.


Outlook


On account of lower capex, healthy volume growth outlook, financial de-leveraging and sustainable margins; we value India Cements Ltd at an EV/EBITDA of 8x and EV/ton of $90 on FY19E arriving at a target price of INR 220/share. Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #India Cements #KR Choksey #Recommendations

