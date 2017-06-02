App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy India Cements; target of Rs 220: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on India Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on India Cements


India Cements’ (ICEM) Q4FY17 EBITDA at INR 1.9bn (down 9% YoY) appears above consensus post adjusting for the recently amalgamated Trinetra Cements (TCL). Total sales volume stood at 2.9mt, up 2.5% YoY – a decent number, considering weakness in Tamil Nadu.


Outlook


ICEM continued to focus on deleveraging with INR 2.3bn debt repayment in FY17. Factoring in consolidation of TCL and recent volume/price trends, we revise up FY18E/FY19E EBITDA 9%/10%, respectively. Maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR 220 (earlier INR 180).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #India Cements #Recommendations

