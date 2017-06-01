App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 01, 2017 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy India Cement; target of Rs 245: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on India Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 245 in its research report dated May 31, 2017.

Buy India Cement; target of Rs 245: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on India Cement


The company has indicated that the overall south market is expected to increase at a healthy pace over the next few years. A major driver of cement demand in the south market is expected to be the Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana market.


Outlook


In addition, with improving cash flow, we expect debt to reduce over the next two years. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 245 (i.e. EV/EBITDA of 10.0x, EV/tonne of US$105/tonne).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

