Buy Idea Cellular; target of Rs 110: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Idea Cellular

Idea’s (IDEA) revenues declined 6%/14% QoQ/YoY to INR 81.3b (in-line). EBITDA surprisingly grew 1% QoQ (-39% YoY) to INR 21.9b (higher than est. of INR 18.5b). It majorly benefited from lower network cost (-5% QoQ) on the back of 900 2G site reduction and other cost optimization measures.

Outlook

We maintain Buy with a revised TP of INR 110 on 10x FY19E EV/EBITDA, which partly captures gains from Vodafone merger. However, until the merger gets fructified, the stock could languish due to likely market share dilution in a hyper competitive industry outlook triggered by high capacity requirements.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.