you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 365: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 365 in its research report dated May 03, 2017.

Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Bank


Slippages during the quarter were INR 112.9b, of which INR 53.8b relates to a cement account (part of the watch list), which the RBI has asked banks to recognize as NPA. Nearly half of this exposure is expected to be upgraded soon, as it is part of an impending M&A transaction.


Outlook


Strong capitalization (tier I of 14.4%), significant improvement in granularity of book (57% retail + SME) and sustained improvement in liability profile (helping to de-risk business) are the key positives. We have cut estimates by 5% to factor in NIM moderation with rising competition; reiterate Buy with SOTP of INR 365 (FY19-based).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #ICICI Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

