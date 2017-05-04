App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 362: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 362 in its research report dated May 03, 2017.

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 362: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on ICICI Bank


Slippages were high at INR 113bn, largely flowing from corporate/SME (>85% from earlier watch-list, restructured book) segments, while retail slippages (INR 4.4bn) were on track. However, higher write-offs (INR 54bn versus past 6 quarters’ run rate of INR 20bn) restricted GNPLs to INR 425bn (up <12% QoQ). FY17 was the year of recognition as reflected in potential stress (viz., restructured book, 5:25, SDR, watchlist) which reduced from >INR 500bn in FY16 to <INR 260bn in FY17.


Outlook


We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ given: a) >30% of current price reflects stable value of subsidiaries (which could significantly benefit from formalisation of financial savings); b) stable RoA/RoE (2%/16%, despite higher credit cost); and c) strengthening franchise. The stock is trading at 1.2x FY19E P/ABV. Our SoTP target price is pegged at INR 362.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

