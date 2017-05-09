App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 09, 2017 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Khambatta Securities is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 346 in its research report dated May 08, 2017.

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 346: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities' research report on ICICI Bank


ICICI Bank’s profit increased nearly 3 fold y-o-y to Rs 20.2 bn (Rs 7.0 bn) mainly on back of strong NII growth and retail fee growth. Bank reported higher slippages than expected mainly due to one of 1 cement company account (Rs 53.8 bn) as per RBI guidelines.


Outlook


Our valuation is based on sum-of-the-parts methodology. The valuation of ICICI Bank standalone is Rs 275/share based on 1.75x FY18E standalone ABV of and the valuation of subsidiaries is Rs 71/share. Consequently we arrive at target price of Rs 345/share per share, representing 14% upside. At CMP of Rs 303, we recommend “Strong Buy” for ICICI.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

