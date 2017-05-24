App
May 24, 2017 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Huhtamaki PPL; target of Rs 304: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch is bullish on Huhtamaki PPL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 304 in its research report dated May 23, 2017.

CD Equisearch's research report on Huhtamaki PPL


Huhtamaki PPL is a leader in the flexible consumer packaging sector serving various large and mid corporate players in the FMCG business. HPPL offers a wide portfolio of packaging solutions that include flexible packaging, labeling technologies and specialized films for high barrier.


Outlook


Undermining synergy benefits arising out of merger could not be pragmatic. Yet fluctuation in crude oil prices bears no little risk. On balance we advice buying a stock with revised target of Rs 304 (previous target: 327) based on 20x CY18e earning (peg ratio: 1.1) over a period of 9-12 months. For more info, refer to our Aug report.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

