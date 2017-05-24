Buy Huhtamaki PPL; target of Rs 304: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch's research report on Huhtamaki PPL

Huhtamaki PPL is a leader in the flexible consumer packaging sector serving various large and mid corporate players in the FMCG business. HPPL offers a wide portfolio of packaging solutions that include flexible packaging, labeling technologies and specialized films for high barrier.

Outlook

Undermining synergy benefits arising out of merger could not be pragmatic. Yet fluctuation in crude oil prices bears no little risk. On balance we advice buying a stock with revised target of Rs 304 (previous target: 327) based on 20x CY18e earning (peg ratio: 1.1) over a period of 9-12 months. For more info, refer to our Aug report.

