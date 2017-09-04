App
Stocks
Sep 04, 2017 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 335: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has recommended buy rating on Hindustan Zinc with a target price of Rs 335 in its research report dated 1 September 2017.

Buy Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 335: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Zinc


Recently, Vedanta organised its Zinc Day in Udaipur wherein they outlined the current business prospects, the ongoing expansion and the medium term outlook on growth. The company shared the mine expansion plan in which it envisages expanding the underground mines capacity to 17.5 MT by FY20. The mines will witness a 100% transition to underground mining. Accordingly, the 1.2 MT mined metal capacity will be achieved by FY20 with a mine life (reserves & resources) of 25+ years. With regard to the smelting asset, the management indicated that debottlenecking will remain integrated and is progressing as per plan.

Outlook

We have a BUY recommendation on the stock. HZL has strong balance sheet, healthy cash flow, lower CoP, net cash status and healthy dividend yield, auguring well for the company.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Hindustan Zinc #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

