Buy Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on Hindustan Zinc has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated April 21, 2017.
ICICI Direct's report on Hindustan Zinc
HZL is the leading miner & manufacturer of zinc and lead in India. Zinc metal is primarily used in galvanising steel, which is further used in the automobile & consumer goods industry while l ead is primarily used in manufacturing automobile batteries.
Outlook
We value the stock at 7 x FY19E EV/EBITDA and arrive at a target price of Rs 300 upgrading the stock to BUY. HZL has strong balance sheet, healthy cash flow, lower CoP, net cash status and healthy dividend yield, which augurs well for the company.
For all recommendations, click hereDisclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.