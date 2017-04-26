Buy Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's report on Hindustan Zinc

HZL is the leading miner & manufacturer of zinc and lead in India. Zinc metal is primarily used in galvanising steel, which is further used in the automobile & consumer goods industry while l ead is primarily used in manufacturing automobile batteries.

Outlook

We value the stock at 7 x FY19E EV/EBITDA and arrive at a target price of Rs 300 upgrading the stock to BUY. HZL has strong balance sheet, healthy cash flow, lower CoP, net cash status and healthy dividend yield, which augurs well for the company.

