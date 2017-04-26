App
Apr 26, 2017 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Apr 26, 2017 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Hindustan Zinc has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated April 21, 2017.

Buy Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's report on Hindustan Zinc

HZL is the leading miner & manufacturer of zinc and lead in India. Zinc metal is primarily used in galvanising steel, which is further used in the automobile & consumer goods industry while l ead is primarily used in manufacturing automobile batteries.

Outlook

We value the stock at 7 x FY19E EV/EBITDA and arrive at a target price of Rs 300 upgrading the stock to BUY. HZL has strong balance sheet, healthy cash flow, lower CoP, net cash status and healthy dividend yield, which augurs well for the company.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

