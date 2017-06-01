App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 01, 2017 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Hindustan Zinc has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Buy Hindustan Zinc; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Zinc


According to preliminary data recently compiled by ILZSG, the global market for refined zinc metal was in deficit by 6 KT over the first quarter of 2017 (against the surplus of 3 KT in Q1CY16) with total reported inventories declining by 18 KT over the same period. Refined zinc metal production during the quarter was at 3406 KT against metal usage of 3412 KT, implying the aforementioned deficit.


Outlook


We value the stock at 7x FY19E EV/EBITDA and arrive at a target price of Rs 300. We have a BUY recommendation on the stock. HZL has a strong balance sheet, healthy cash flow, lower CoP, net cash status and healthy dividend yield, auguring well for the company.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Hindustan Zinc #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

