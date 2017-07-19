Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1285: Motilal Oswal

Hindustan Unilever’s (HUVR) 1QFY1 8 net sales increased 4.9 % YoY (est. of +2%) to INR8 5.3 b. Domestic consumer business grew 6% YoY, with flat volume s (est. -1%).EBITDA increased 1 4.1 % YoY to INR1 8.7 b (12% above estimate) and PAT (bei) rose 14.6% YoY to INR1 2.9 b (11% above estimate) .

Outlook

We maintain our target multiple of 45x FY19E June-19 EPS (5% premium to 3-year average),resulting in a target price of INR1,285. Maintain Buy.

