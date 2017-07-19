App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jul 19, 2017 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1285: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindustan Unilever has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1285 in its research report dated July 18, 2017

Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1285: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever’s (HUVR) 1QFY1 8 net sales increased 4.9 % YoY (est. of +2%) to INR8 5.3 b. Domestic consumer business grew 6% YoY, with flat volume s (est. -1%).EBITDA increased 1 4.1 % YoY to INR1 8.7 b (12% above estimate) and PAT (bei) rose 14.6% YoY to INR1 2.9 b (11%  above estimate) .


Outlook


We maintain our target multiple of 45x FY19E June-19 EPS (5% premium to 3-year average),resulting in a target price of INR1,285. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Hindustan Unilever #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.