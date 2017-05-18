App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 18, 2017 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1120: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Hindustan Unilever has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1120 in its research report dated May 18, 2017.

Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1120: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Unilever


We believe that in sync with the global parent’s outlook on margin expansion, HUL’s margin will also improve led by premiumisation and thrust on rationalisation of marketing expense. The company is taking initiatives for effective and efficient marketing spends by rationalising on campaigns and media platforms.


Outlook


We are, thus, estimating revenue, PAT CAGR of 9.2%, 13.4%, respectively, in FY17-19E with 210 bps margin expansion in the same period to 19.6% in FY19E. We reiterate out BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1120/share.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Hindustan Unilever #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.