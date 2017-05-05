App
Stocks
May 05, 2017 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
May 05, 2017 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1010: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Hindustan Unilever has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1010 in its research report dated May 04, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Hindustan Unilever


Volume growth should improve to 2-3% in Q4FY17 (vs. 4% decline in Q3FY17) and should see further uptick in FY18E. We estimate net sales/EPS CAGR of 13%/18% over FY17-19E. Valuation at FY18EP/E of 39x is not cheap but reasonable vs. peers (Nestle, Marico, APNT trade at 45x).


Outlook


After maintaining a neutral call on HUVR for past two years, we upgrade it to BUY on the back of (i) multiple margin tailwinds, (ii) slow but steady improvement in volume growth and (iii) reasonable valuations vis-à-vis peers. Our TP of Rs 1,010 is based on forward P/E of 36x.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Hindustan Unilever #Recommendations

