Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1010: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Hindustan Unilever

Volume growth should improve to 2-3% in Q4FY17 (vs. 4% decline in Q3FY17) and should see further uptick in FY18E. We estimate net sales/EPS CAGR of 13%/18% over FY17-19E. Valuation at FY18EP/E of 39x is not cheap but reasonable vs. peers (Nestle, Marico, APNT trade at 45x).

Outlook

After maintaining a neutral call on HUVR for past two years, we upgrade it to BUY on the back of (i) multiple margin tailwinds, (ii) slow but steady improvement in volume growth and (iii) reasonable valuations vis-à-vis peers. Our TP of Rs 1,010 is based on forward P/E of 36x.

