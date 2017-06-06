App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 06, 2017 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 550: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated June 03, 2017.

Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 550: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation


HPCL’s 4QFY17 EBITDA came in at Rs 29bn and PAT at Rs 18bn. The results are not comparable to the prior period, owing to the impact of inventory, forex and oil UR. Inventory gains in 4Q were Rs 743mn.


Outlook


We believe HPCL may witness pressure in the near-term. HPCL is in the weakest position among OMCs, with no refining addition plans for the next 2 years. We sense a possibility of a YoY decline in profits in FY18E, led by (1) Hit of Rs 5bn pa, owing to a rise in digital payments for auto fuels and (2) Doubt on inventory impact (gains of Rs 35bn in FY17).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation #Recommendations

