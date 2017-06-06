Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 550: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

HPCL’s 4QFY17 EBITDA came in at Rs 29bn and PAT at Rs 18bn. The results are not comparable to the prior period, owing to the impact of inventory, forex and oil UR. Inventory gains in 4Q were Rs 743mn.

Outlook

We believe HPCL may witness pressure in the near-term. HPCL is in the weakest position among OMCs, with no refining addition plans for the next 2 years. We sense a possibility of a YoY decline in profits in FY18E, led by (1) Hit of Rs 5bn pa, owing to a rise in digital payments for auto fuels and (2) Doubt on inventory impact (gains of Rs 35bn in FY17).

