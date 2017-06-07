App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 07, 2017 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corp; target of Rs 670: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Hindustan Petroleum Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 670 in its research report dated June 06, 2017.

Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corp; target of Rs 670: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corp


HPCL’s Q4FY17 PAT at Rs 18 bn was significantly higher than our/ street estimate of Rs 10 bn led by strong GRM at USD 8/bl (vs. USD 5.5/bl expected). Despite declining by 4.4% QoQ in Q4FY17, marketing volume rose 3% in FY17. Marketing margin at Rs 4,600/tn rose 13% in FY17–higher than IOC’s Rs 4,400/tn (incl inventory gain).


Outlook


Daily revision in fuel prices will stabilize earnings of marketing business, as inventory gain/loss will become zero. Also, government is aiming to address Kerosene under-recoveries through cut in state quotas and monthly price hikes.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Hindustan Petroleum Corp #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.