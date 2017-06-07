Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corp; target of Rs 670: Axis Direct
Axis Direct is bullish on Hindustan Petroleum Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 670 in its research report dated June 06, 2017.
Axis Direct's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corp
HPCL’s Q4FY17 PAT at Rs 18 bn was significantly higher than our/ street estimate of Rs 10 bn led by strong GRM at USD 8/bl (vs. USD 5.5/bl expected). Despite declining by 4.4% QoQ in Q4FY17, marketing volume rose 3% in FY17. Marketing margin at Rs 4,600/tn rose 13% in FY17–higher than IOC’s Rs 4,400/tn (incl inventory gain).
Outlook
Daily revision in fuel prices will stabilize earnings of marketing business, as inventory gain/loss will become zero. Also, government is aiming to address Kerosene under-recoveries through cut in state quotas and monthly price hikes.
