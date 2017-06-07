Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corp; target of Rs 670: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corp

HPCL’s Q4FY17 PAT at Rs 18 bn was significantly higher than our/ street estimate of Rs 10 bn led by strong GRM at USD 8/bl (vs. USD 5.5/bl expected). Despite declining by 4.4% QoQ in Q4FY17, marketing volume rose 3% in FY17. Marketing margin at Rs 4,600/tn rose 13% in FY17–higher than IOC’s Rs 4,400/tn (incl inventory gain).

Outlook

Daily revision in fuel prices will stabilize earnings of marketing business, as inventory gain/loss will become zero. Also, government is aiming to address Kerosene under-recoveries through cut in state quotas and monthly price hikes.

