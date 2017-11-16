App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 16, 2017 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 315: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Hindalco has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 315 in its research report dated November 03, 2017.

Centrum's research report on Hindalco


We maintain buy on Hindalco (HNDL) and revise our TP to Rs315 (vs Rs250 Earlier). HNDL’s domestic aluminium business remains a solid operational performer despite adverse coal and carbon cost headwinds (EBITDA/t at US$452). Utkal’s EBITDA was the strong at Rs2bn while Novelis’ performance improved further (EBITDA/t at US$377). We like HNDL on account of i) strong earnings visibility from low cost aluminium asset base with low cost coal & bauxite supply in place, ii) increase in the EBITDA contribution from Novelis with strong guidance, iii) strong capex discipline resulting in high FCF generation, and iv) accelerated reduction in net debt/EBITDA which places company favourably to pursue next leg of organic opportunities.


Outlook


We increase our multiple for Novelis to 7x (from 6.5x earlier) on account of superior operational performance and strong outlook while we maintain our EV/EBITDA multiple at 6.5x for domestic operations and arrive at a revised TP of Rs315. Maintain Buy and retain HNDL as our top large cap pick in Metals. Key downside risks are lower LME prices and lower volumes.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Centrum Research #Hindalco #Recommendations

