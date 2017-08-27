App
Aug 23, 2017 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 270: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Hindalco Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated August 17, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Hindalco Industries


Q1FY18 standalone EBITDA at Rs 11.5 bn (down 7% YoY) was below our estimate and consensus estimates due to lower profits in Copper (lower TCs and acid realization). Standalone Aluminum EBITDA appears lower due to Alumina transfer pricing. Utkal Alumina's EBITDA jumped 3x YoY at Rs 3 bn.


Outlook


We remain bullish on Hindalco due to rising LME Aluminum price (currently at USD 2,030/t) and strong free cash flow generation over the next 3 years. Chinese government’s effort to close smelting capacities (to reduce pollution) from this winter (Oct’17 onwards) will tighten up global Aluminum markets in H2FY18.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

