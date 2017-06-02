App
Jun 02, 2017 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 250: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Hindalco Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Hindalco Industries


Hindalco Industries’ (Hindalco) Q4FY17 (standalone) EBITDA at INR 13.8bn came broadly in line with consensus with growth in aluminium as well as copper divisions. A key positive is the company’s intent to deleverage the balance sheet having prepaid INR 10bn term loan in Q4FY17 and INR 45bn in April 2017.


Outlook


With capex cycle largely behind and stable production facilities, we estimate cumulative free cash flow generation of INR50bn during FY18 and FY19. Taking cognizance of Q4FY17 numbers, we revise up FY18E/FY19E EBITDA 3.5% each and TP to INR 250 (earlier INR 236), implying an exit multiple of 6.8x Maintain ‘BUY’.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

