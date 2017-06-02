Buy Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 250: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Hindalco Industries

Hindalco Industries’ (Hindalco) Q4FY17 (standalone) EBITDA at INR 13.8bn came broadly in line with consensus with growth in aluminium as well as copper divisions. A key positive is the company’s intent to deleverage the balance sheet having prepaid INR 10bn term loan in Q4FY17 and INR 45bn in April 2017.

Outlook

With capex cycle largely behind and stable production facilities, we estimate cumulative free cash flow generation of INR50bn during FY18 and FY19. Taking cognizance of Q4FY17 numbers, we revise up FY18E/FY19E EBITDA 3.5% each and TP to INR 250 (earlier INR 236), implying an exit multiple of 6.8x Maintain ‘BUY’.

