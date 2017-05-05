App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 05, 2017 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 246: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Hindalco Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 246 in its research report dated May 04, 2017.

Buy Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 246: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Hindalco Industries


Both Alumina and Aluminium operations have first quartile cost positioning on global cost curve. Utkal Alumina Refinery is among the lowest cost producer of Alumina with COP of USD 130/ton. The recent increase in global coal prices is likely to push up Hindalco’s aluminium COP by less than 5% due to fixed price coal linkages and higher plant efficiencies.


Outlook


While we maintain our EBITDA estimates for FY18/19, we reduce our EPS estimates to Rs 21/26(Rs 24/29 earlier) largely due to higher effective tax rate assumption. We roll over the target price to FY19 and value the company at 6x EV/EBITDA for India operations and 6.5x EV/EBITDA for Novel is. Our revised target price stands at Rs 246 (28% upside from CMP of Rs 192).Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Hindalco Industries #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.