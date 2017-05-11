App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 11, 2017 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 236: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Hindalco Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 236 in its research report dated May 10, 2017.

Buy Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 236: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Hindalco Industries


Novelis’ Q4FY17 adjusted EBITDA grew 5% YoY to USD292mn. Price-cost spread at USD556/t (8-year high; up 20% YoY), EBITDA/t at USD370 (up 5% YoY) and sustained EBITDA margin at 11% continued to remain in positive terrain. This was on account of ramp up of auto capacity (auto shipments up 26% YoY) despite stagnant volume growth YoY.


Outlook


We are upbeat on sustained level of high spreads and EBITDA margin above 10% and perceive further upside with auto lines ramping up. Free cash flow sustenance at high level and improvement in leverage metrics are additional sweeteners. The stock is trading at a discount to global peers at 5.7x on FY19E EBITDA. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

