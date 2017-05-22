App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 22, 2017 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 4039: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Hero Motocorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4039 in its research report dated May 17, 2017.

Buy Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 4039: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Hero Motocorp


Hero Motocorp’s (HMCL) Q4adjusted margin (16.2%) was slightly better than expected. Expecting a recovery in rural volumes and decent monsoon, management upped its FY18 volume guidance to low double digit vs. high single digit earlier.


Outlook


This pick up in HMCL’s volumes comes after 5 years of flattish volume (only 2% CAGR). Valuations at 16x& 10x FY19 PE & EV/EBITDA are undemanding. Our FY18 estimates are largely unchanged and we maintain BUY with TP of Rs 4,039(12x FY19E EV/EBITDA) vs. Rs 3,841 earlier.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Hero Motocorp #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.