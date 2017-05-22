Buy Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 4039: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Hero Motocorp

Hero Motocorp’s (HMCL) Q4adjusted margin (16.2%) was slightly better than expected. Expecting a recovery in rural volumes and decent monsoon, management upped its FY18 volume guidance to low double digit vs. high single digit earlier.

Outlook

This pick up in HMCL’s volumes comes after 5 years of flattish volume (only 2% CAGR). Valuations at 16x& 10x FY19 PE & EV/EBITDA are undemanding. Our FY18 estimates are largely unchanged and we maintain BUY with TP of Rs 4,039(12x FY19E EV/EBITDA) vs. Rs 3,841 earlier.

