Buy Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 4039: Axis Direct
Axis Direct is bullish on Hero Motocorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4039 in its research report dated May 17, 2017.
Axis Direct's research report on Hero Motocorp
Hero Motocorp’s (HMCL) Q4adjusted margin (16.2%) was slightly better than expected. Expecting a recovery in rural volumes and decent monsoon, management upped its FY18 volume guidance to low double digit vs. high single digit earlier.
Outlook
This pick up in HMCL’s volumes comes after 5 years of flattish volume (only 2% CAGR). Valuations at 16x& 10x FY19 PE & EV/EBITDA are undemanding. Our FY18 estimates are largely unchanged and we maintain BUY with TP of Rs 4,039(12x FY19E EV/EBITDA) vs. Rs 3,841 earlier.
For all recommendations, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.