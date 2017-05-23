App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2017 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3975: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Hero MotoCorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3975 in its research report dated May 19, 2017.

Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3975: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Hero MotoCorp


Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) reported its Q4FY17 numbers, with topline & EBITDA below our estimates but PAT above estimates. Revenues came in at Rs 6915 crore, down 7.9% YoY, up 8.7% QoQ, against our estimate of Rs 7130 crore with the miss attributable to lower than estimated realisations.


Outlook


Long term structural drivers exist in the form of the government’s focus on doubling farm income, reducing replacement cycles & low finance penetration. Hence, we change our recommendation from HOLD to BUY. We value HMCL at 17x FY19E EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 3975.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Hero Motocorp #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

