May 15, 2017 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3740: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Hero MotoCorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3740 in its research report dated May 11, 2017.

HDFC Securities' research report on Hero MotoCorp


Hero Motocorp’s (HMCL) 4QFY17 EBITDA at Rs 9.57bn (-19.5% YoY) came in below estimates, led by a poor model mix, higher RM cost and discounts offered to clear the BS3 inventory. PAT at Rs 7.2bn (-14% YoY) was affected by a lower operating margin (13.8%, -200bps YoY).


Outlook


We believe potential demand drivers of 2W sales would be robust farm output, benefits from the revision of the Pay Commission and government policies to boost farm income. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 3,740(18x FY19E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

