Jun 09, 2017 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Heidelberg Cement; target of Rs 150: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities is bullish on Heidelberg Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated June 06, 2017.

Buy Heidelberg Cement; target of Rs 150: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities' research report on Heidelberg Cement


Heidelberg Cement India (HCIL) has reported in-line operating performance in 4QFY17 with its EBITDA coming in at Rs 701mn (+9% YoY and +79% QoQ) vs. our estimate of Rs 703mn. EBITDA/ tonne stood at Rs580 vs. Rs 579 and Rs 373 in 4QFY16 and 3QFY17, respectively. EBITDA margin stood at 15.5% (-74bps YoY and +536bps QoQ). Operating cost/tonne stood at Rs 3,171 (+6% YoY -5% QoQ).


Outlook


We marginally upgrade our EBITDA estimates by 2% and 1% for FY18E and FY19E, respectively to factor in better realization and improved operating efficiencies despite downsizing our volume estimates. We reiterate our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised Target Price of Rs 150 (Rs 140 earlier).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

