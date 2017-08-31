App
Aug 31, 2017 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HEG Ltd; target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has recommended buy rating on HEG Ltd with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated August 29, 2017.

Buy HEG Ltd; target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on HEG Ltd


The HEG stock has seen a strong run up on the bourses, increasing 32% in the last month. The strong performance is be in g driven by a significant change in the outlook for the global graphite electrode segment in the last few months, which has brightened the prospects of the sector.

Outlook

We value the core business at 9 x FY19E EV/EBITDA and assign a 50 % discount to HEG’s stake in Bhilwara Energy thereby arriving at a target price of Rs 700. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

