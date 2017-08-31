Buy HEG Ltd; target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct has recommended buy rating on HEG Ltd with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated August 29, 2017.
ICICI Direct's research report on HEG Ltd
The HEG stock has seen a strong run up on the bourses, increasing 32% in the last month. The strong performance is be in g driven by a significant change in the outlook for the global graphite electrode segment in the last few months, which has brightened the prospects of the sector.
OutlookWe value the core business at 9 x FY19E EV/EBITDA and assign a 50 % discount to HEG’s stake in Bhilwara Energy thereby arriving at a target price of Rs 700. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.
