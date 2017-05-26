App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Healthcare Global Enterprises; target of Rs 310: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Healthcare Global Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 310 in its research report dated May 25, 2017.

Buy Healthcare Global Enterprises; target of Rs 310: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Healthcare Global Enterprises


Healthcare Global (HCG) reported in-line Q4FY17 with revenue and EBITDA growing 18% and 20% YoY, respectively. Existing oncology centers posted 17% YoY growth in revenue, while the new centres continued strong ramp up thereby reducing their EBITDA loss to INR 9mn (INR 14mn loss in Q3FY17).


Outlook


We expect debt and capex to peak at INR 2bn and INR 5.1bn, respectively, by FY18 to fund expansion plans. In our view, HCG is positioned for robust EBITDA growth owing to strong therapy tailwind and EBITDA margin levers. We maintain ’BUY’ with a target price of INR 310 (18x FY19E EV/EBITDA).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Edelweiss #Healthcare Global Enterprises #Recommendations

