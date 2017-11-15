App
Nov 13, 2017 04:14 PM IST

Buy HDFC; target of Rs 1890: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on HDFC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1890 in its research report dated October 30, 2017.

JM Financial's research report on HDFC


HDFC Ltd reported PAT of Rs. 21bn (15% YoY, inline with JMFe) as AUM growth improved to 18% YoY with sustained traction in individual loans (up 16% YoY on AUM basis), while the corporate book grew 23% YoY. Adj. NII growth moderated to 13% YoY in 2Q18. While we expect some pressure on spreads due to recent lending rates cuts, however, pickup in non-individual segment would offset the decline. GNPL ratio remained stable sequentially at 1.14%. While individual GNPL remained stable at 0.65%; non-individual GNPL increased 9bps QoQ to due to slippage of one developer account (of INR 1.6bn) to NPL. Credit cost (including provisions for standard assets) remained stable QoQ at 12bps and coverage ratio increased to 27% (vs. 26.4% in 1Q18).


Outlook
With a gradual pick up in the high-margin corporate book, we expect core operating profit growth of 18% by FY20E (vs. 14% in FY17). We value HDFC using the SOTP method and maintain BUY with a TP of Rs1,890.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #HDFC #JM Financial #Recommendations

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

