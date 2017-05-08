App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 08, 2017 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC; target of Rs 1797: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on HDFC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1797 in its research report dated May 04, 2017.

Buy HDFC; target of Rs 1797: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC


HDFC’s 4QFY17 core PBT growth of 12% YoY was in line with estimate. Reported PAT exceeded our estimate by 3%, driven by marginally lower taxes. Continued pick-up in corporate loan growth (+5% QoQ, +16% YoY) helped the company to report healthy core income growth (+13% YoY; 2% beat).


Outlook


We largely maintain estimates for FY18/19 and factor in compression in spreads by 10bp in FY18. We expect AUM CAGR of 14%, with core PBT CAGR of 9%. We have considered DTL on special reserve as part of networth. Buy with a TP of INR 1,797 (FY19E STOP-based).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #HDFC #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

