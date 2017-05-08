Buy HDFC; target of Rs 1797: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC

HDFC’s 4QFY17 core PBT growth of 12% YoY was in line with estimate. Reported PAT exceeded our estimate by 3%, driven by marginally lower taxes. Continued pick-up in corporate loan growth (+5% QoQ, +16% YoY) helped the company to report healthy core income growth (+13% YoY; 2% beat).

Outlook

We largely maintain estimates for FY18/19 and factor in compression in spreads by 10bp in FY18. We expect AUM CAGR of 14%, with core PBT CAGR of 9%. We have considered DTL on special reserve as part of networth. Buy with a TP of INR 1,797 (FY19E STOP-based).

