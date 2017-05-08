Buy HDFC; target of Rs 1750: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC

HDFC Ltd is the first specialised housing finance company (HFC) and also the largest. Including banks, it is second after SBI with a market share of 16% (individual loan). Its total outstanding loan book is Rs 296472 crore as on FY17 of which individual loans account for 70% while the corporate proportion has declined to 30% from 36% in FY12.

Outlook

Its life insurance arm entered into an agreement to consider a merger with Max Life Insurance that would form the largest private life insurance company. We revise our SOTP based TP higher to Rs 1750/share (earlier Rs 1570), assigning multiple of 3x FY19E ABV for the core business. Maintain BUY.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.