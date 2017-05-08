Buy HDFC; target of Rs 1750: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1750 in its research report dated May 05, 2017.
ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC
HDFC Ltd is the first specialised housing finance company (HFC) and also the largest. Including banks, it is second after SBI with a market share of 16% (individual loan). Its total outstanding loan book is Rs 296472 crore as on FY17 of which individual loans account for 70% while the corporate proportion has declined to 30% from 36% in FY12.
Outlook
Its life insurance arm entered into an agreement to consider a merger with Max Life Insurance that would form the largest private life insurance company. We revise our SOTP based TP higher to Rs 1750/share (earlier Rs 1570), assigning multiple of 3x FY19E ABV for the core business. Maintain BUY.
