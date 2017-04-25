App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 25, 2017 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1790: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1790 in its research report dated April 21, 2017.

Motilal Oswal's report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank’s (HDFCB) 4QFY17 PAT grew 18% YoY (2% beat) to INR 39.9b, led by 27% YoY PPoP growth (10% beat). The bank delivered robust loan growth, strong cost control, margins improvement and impeccable asset quality.

Outlook

Our target price does not capture value of subsidiaries. Our back of the envelope calculation suggest value of INR 85/share (3x FY19 BV for HDB Financials and 15x earnings for Securities business; 20% Holdco discount).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #HDFC Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

